Nicolas Gonzalez is reportedly eager to secure a move to Atletico Madrid following interest from the Spanish club. The Argentinian forward is currently not regarded as one of the key figures at Juventus, and he is determined to find a team where he can play a more prominent role.

Gonzalez’s Situation at Juventus

Under Igor Tudor’s current system, Gonzalez is not considered a first-choice starter. This has led the Juventus manager to view the attacker as a player who could be moved on, with the intention of signing a replacement better suited to his tactical plans. While Juventus would not be opposed to keeping him for another season if necessary, the preference at this stage appears to be a sale.

Atletico Madrid have emerged as the most serious contender for his signature. There has already been contact between the two clubs, though a final agreement has yet to be reached. The Spanish side see Gonzalez as a useful addition, but financial considerations are influencing the timing and feasibility of the deal.

Atletico’s Transfer Dilemma

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Gonzalez will only be able to join Atletico Madrid if the club manage to sell a player first. The report notes that the Spanish side is keen to offload Conor Gallagher, but they have thus far struggled to find a buyer willing to meet their valuation. Without completing that outgoing transfer, Atletico are not currently in a position to finalise the move for Gonzalez.

For the player, the uncertainty is unwelcome. He would prefer to have clarity over his future before the transfer window closes, but as things stand, a stay in Turin is looking increasingly likely. Should Juventus retain him, Gonzalez could still prove valuable over the course of the season, particularly if injuries or squad rotation create opportunities for him to feature more regularly.

Although his ambition is to secure a more prominent role elsewhere, Gonzalez may yet find himself remaining in Italy, at least for the short term. Much will depend on whether Atletico Madrid can resolve their own squad situation in time to make the deal possible.