Paolo di Canio has criticised the conduct of Ademola Lookman, who is attempting to engineer a move away from Atalanta during the current transfer window. The forward is reportedly keen to join Inter Milan, who have shown the most serious interest in securing his services in recent weeks. Juventus has also been linked with the player, although La Dea are understood to prefer selling him to a club outside of Italy.

Inter Milan has already submitted a bid, while Juventus have directed its attention towards other transfer targets. However, Atalanta believes the Nerazzurri’s offer falls short of their valuation. Lookman, for his part, is unwilling to continue with his current club and has not returned to pre-season training in a bid to push through his desired move.

Atalanta stand firm on valuation

Atalanta’s hierarchy is not yielding to pressure and remains focused on strengthening their squad with new signings. They are prepared to keep the player unless they receive a proposal that meets their expectations. Reports indicate that they have placed a high asking price on the forward, reflecting his contributions in recent seasons.

While it remains uncertain whether Juventus will enter the race for his signature in the final stages of the transfer window, Lookman’s current approach is causing concern. His absence from training is viewed by some observers as a deliberate act to force the club’s hand, a tactic that Atalanta appears determined to resist.

Di Canio’s strong criticism

Speaking to Calciomercato, Paolo di Canio was forthright in his assessment of the situation, saying: “In the Premier League, they do not even know who Lookman is, the €50 million request for him is an exaggeration. But Atalanta is doing its part. The player, on the other hand, is behaving badly: you have to train with your team, even if you want to leave. Show your face and be honest. The Percassi club have done very well so far not to give in to his shows of force.”

Di Canio’s comments underline a broader concern that a player’s current behaviour may offer an insight into how he could act in future situations. For any potential buyer, including Juventus, Lookman’s stance could raise questions about his professionalism and commitment if he were to join a new club under similar circumstances.