Rasmus Hojlund and Dusan Vlahovic could have been set for moves that would indirectly affect one another this summer, yet recent developments suggest the Danish striker may in fact block Vlahovic’s departure from Juventus. The Bianconeri have informed the Serbian forward that he is no longer part of their long-term plans and are actively seeking to offload him during the current transfer window.

Juventus no longer view Vlahovic as a player for their future after he declined to make certain concessions in order to agree a contract extension. The club are also unwilling to risk him remaining for the rest of the season and leaving without a transfer fee when his deal expires, making his exit a priority.

Milan’s shift in focus

AC Milan had been considered the leading contender to secure Vlahovic’s signature. The interest from Milan was encouraged by manager Max Allegri, who previously worked with the striker at Juventus. However, negotiations for his transfer did not progress as planned, with both clubs unable to finalise an agreement.

Attention at the San Siro has now shifted to Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund. Initially, the Danish forward showed reluctance to leave Old Trafford, which kept the pathway to a deal for Vlahovic open. According to Football Italia, Hojlund has since become receptive to the prospect of joining Milan, a development that could directly impact Vlahovic’s situation.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Implications for Vlahovic’s future

If Milan proceeds with the signing of Hojlund, Vlahovic’s only serious suitor in the current market would effectively withdraw their interest. Without another club stepping forward, the Serbian striker could face the prospect of remaining at Juventus for the coming season, despite the club’s clear stance that he is no longer wanted in the squad.

This situation places both parties in an awkward position. Juventus are determined to avoid losing a valuable asset without compensation, while Vlahovic must decide whether to seek opportunities elsewhere or risk another year on the fringes of the first team. Unless an alternative buyer emerges, the transfer impasse could leave him in Turin against the wishes of the club.