Retired Italian striker Paolo Di Canio explained why Kenan Yildiz is on a whole different level when compared to his Juventus teammate Jeremie Boga.

The Bianconeri added the Ivorian to their squad in January as a backup for the Turkish star. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old has already conquered Turin. A series of impressive cameos earned him his first start on Saturday, and he ended up scoring the winning goal in Udine.

Therefore, Juventus are apparently hellbent on exercising their option to buy Boga from OGC Nice at the end of the season. After all, his €5-million price tag makes him an absolute bargain.

Di Canio compares Kenan Yildiz & Jeremie Boga

On Saturday, Kenan Yildiz started the contest as a false 9, with Luciano Spalletti dropping Jonathan David to the bench.

But after a frustrating half hour for the 20-year-old, he reverted to his original role on the left wing, with Boga leading the line. The switch paid dividends, as the two men swiftly combined to score the winner.

Nevertheless, Di Canio noticed an important difference between Yildiz, who relishes spaces, and Boga, who tends to get nervous in these situations.