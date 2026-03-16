Retired Italian striker Paolo Di Canio explained why Kenan Yildiz is on a whole different level when compared to his Juventus teammate Jeremie Boga.

The Bianconeri added the Ivorian to their squad in January as a backup for the Turkish star. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old has already conquered Turin. A series of impressive cameos earned him his first start on Saturday, and he ended up scoring the winning goal in Udine.

Therefore, Juventus are apparently hellbent on exercising their option to buy Boga from OGC Nice at the end of the season. After all, his €5-million price tag makes him an absolute bargain.

Di Canio compares Kenan Yildiz & Jeremie Boga

On Saturday, Kenan Yildiz started the contest as a false 9, with Luciano Spalletti dropping Jonathan David to the bench.

But after a frustrating half hour for the 20-year-old, he reverted to his original role on the left wing, with Boga leading the line. The switch paid dividends, as the two men swiftly combined to score the winner.

Nevertheless, Di Canio noticed an important difference between Yildiz, who relishes spaces, and Boga, who tends to get nervous in these situations.

“To score, you need a direct ball and a through pass. Earlier, it happened with Jérémie Boga, but he didn’t know what to do with it,” said the former Lazio and Juventus striker during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via Tuttosport.

“When Lloyd Kelly sends Kenan Yildiz through, though, he battles for it and doesn’t get pinned back on the byline thinking, ‘now I can’t shoot anymore’.

“Instead, he puts the ball into a space where neither the goalkeeper nor the defender can reach it. And then Boga scores.

“Boga is among the best when it comes to dribbling, but he gets scared when he has time and space. Yildiz, on the other hand, sees that space and thinks, ‘how lucky I am to be given this room’. He always chooses the right moment.”

Boga is Juve’s best signing of the season

In Boga, Juventus have a reliable winger, who’s also morphing into a false 9 when required. On the other hand, Yildiz is a generational talent, who has already established himself as the club’s top star at the tender age of 20.

So while the Ivorian isn’t quite at the Turk’s level, he remains a shrewd buy on Damien Comolli’s behalf following a vastly disappointing summer campaign.