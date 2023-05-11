Di Maria explains why he wants to win the Europa League

Angel di Maria has revealed he wants to win the Europa League this season because it is the only trophy he hasn’t won.

The attacker is one of the key men at Juventus and continues to deliver top performances when he plays.

He has particularly been impressive in the Europa League, where Juve is looking to reach the final after two semi-final games against Sevilla.

The Argentinian has singlehandedly helped them to reach this stage of the competition and continues to be helpful to them.

Ahead of the game against Sevilla, he admits he is motivated by a need to win the competition for the first time.

He says via Football Italia:

“True, It’s a trophy that I only played once with Benfica. It’s a trophy I’m missing and I’m focused on it. For me all trophies are important.

“The future? We’ve been talking about it with the management for a while now, but now I’m focused on Sevilla.”

