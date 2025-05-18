EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 14: Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus during the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 14, 2024 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly joined the fray for Jonathan David who will be one of the most coveted free agents of the summer transfer market.

The Canadian joined LOSC Lille in the summer of 2020 and went on to establish himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Ligue 1 over the past few years. He netted 109 goals in his 232 appearances for the French club.

At the age of 25, the Brooklyn native has decided that this is the time to embark on a new career chapter, especially with a host of top European clubs reportedly vying for his favour.

David announces summer exit

Earlier this week, David announced his decision to leave Lille once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the battle for the striker’s services had long begun, and Napoli were identified as one of the first clubs to make a concrete attempt to land Canada’s all-time top goal-scorer.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have swiftly followed suit, making contact with David’s entourage to learn the cost of the operation.

Why Juventus want Jonathan David

The Bianconeri could part ways with Dusan Vlahovic in the coming months to avoid losing his services for free a year later, while Randal Kolo Muani’s loan stint will expire at the end of the season.

Therefore, Juventus are in dire need of attacking reinforcement, and David represents a suitable candidate to fill the gap.

However, despite being labelled as a free agent, the Canadian certainly won’t come cheap. A report had already estimated the cost of the operation at circa €34 million in the first season. This sum includes the player’s salary, sign-on fee and his agents’ commissions.

Hence, it remains to be seen if David will emerge as a plausible solution for the Bianconeri.