Kenan Yildiz has emerged as the standout figure at Juventus, and this could be the season where he truly cements his status by hitting double figures in both goals and assists. Despite his young age, the Türkiye international is already playing a pivotal role and continues to impress with his maturity and on-pitch influence.

Yildiz’s form has been outstanding, and he was among Juventus’ top performers at the Club World Cup, demonstrating his ability on a global stage. The club is fortunate to have such a promising talent in their ranks and will be aiming to extract even more value from him as the new campaign approaches.

Tudor Unlocks Yildiz’s Full Potential

Since Igor Tudor took charge at Juventus, Yildiz has been entrusted with greater responsibility. The manager appears to have full confidence in him, allowing the attacker to operate with freedom and creativity during matches. This tactical shift has unlocked a new level in Yildiz’s performances, offering him the space to dictate play and influence outcomes more decisively.

This stands in stark contrast to his previous role under Thiago Motta, where his influence was more limited due to a more structured system. Under Tudor, Yildiz has become a central figure in the team’s attacking approach, and Juventus are expecting him to thrive even further when the season gets underway.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Juventus Rely Heavily on Their Rising Star

However, the club’s growing reliance on Yildiz also presents a potential concern. Should he miss any matches, Juventus currently lack a clear alternative capable of replicating his impact. While the club is working to strengthen the squad during the current transfer window, they have yet to identify or sign a player who can fill Yildiz’s unique role on the pitch.

As it stands, Juventus remain without a direct replacement, making their dependency on the former Bayern Munich youth product a potential vulnerability. Although reinforcements may still arrive, Yildiz is, for now, irreplaceable in their setup. His fitness and form will be critical if Juventus are to mount a serious challenge in the upcoming season.