Juventus underwent a significant midfield overhaul in the summer of 2024, bringing in Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners, and Khephren Thuram. Manager Thiago Motta was said to have had a precise vision of the type of players required for his system, and the club invested heavily to meet his demands.

Mixed Fortunes for the New Signings

Despite the considerable outlay, the results have been mixed. Luiz and Koopmeiners, the most expensive of the trio, failed to make the expected impact and were quickly labelled disappointments. Juventus eventually decided to part ways with Luiz, selling him to Nottingham Forest, while Koopmeiners has been handed another season to prove his worth.

In contrast, Thuram, initially thought to be a squad player or potential backup, has been the standout of the three. The Frenchman has exceeded expectations with his consistent performances, establishing himself as a key figure in midfield. His emergence has been one of the few bright spots in what has otherwise been a disappointing return from the club’s heavy investment.

Future Uncertainty and Midfield Targets

The Bianconeri now face the possible departure of one of their most reliable midfielders, Weston McKennie. His contract expires in the summer, and with Igor Tudor increasingly leaving him out of the starting line-up, Juventus appear reluctant to extend his stay. This situation leaves the club in a precarious position, as they may soon lose both experience and depth in midfield.

According to Il Bianconero, if Koopmeiners continues to underperform this season, Juventus could be forced to accept the move as a failed experiment and return to the transfer market. Potential reinforcements have already been linked, including Bernardo Silva and Sandro Tonali.

For now, Juventus must make the most of the midfield resources at their disposal, with Thuram offering much-needed stability. The long-term picture, however, remains uncertain. Should McKennie depart and Koopmeiners fail to impress once again, another significant reshuffle could be on the horizon, underlining the challenges Juventus face in rebuilding a midfield capable of matching their ambitions.