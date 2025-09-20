Igor Tudor initially stated that Edon Zhegrova would not be ready to feature in Juventus’ fixtures against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund. However, in a surprising turn, the Kosovar winger was handed his debut against Borussia Dortmund.

A Promising Champions League Introduction

Zhegrova was introduced late in the game when Juventus trailed 4-2, and he contributed to a remarkable comeback that secured a 4-4 draw. This dramatic result gave the Bianconeri a strong start to their Champions League campaign, and the player’s lively cameo immediately drew attention. Despite limited time on the pitch, the winger’s energy and creativity left a lasting impression, sparking excitement among supporters eager to see more of him.

His journey back to competitive football has been a long one. Having been sidelined for nearly a year, Zhegrova missed much of the second half of last season at Lille. Understandably, Juventus have been cautious with his return, prioritising his recovery and gradual reintegration rather than rushing him into the starting line-up. While he is not yet ready to begin matches for the Old Lady, his recent appearance has demonstrated both his readiness to contribute and his potential to influence key moments.

Zhegrova signs for Juventus

Plans for Verona and Beyond

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are considering giving Zhegrova more minutes in their upcoming fixture against Verona. This could mean an earlier introduction compared with his late substitution against Borussia Dortmund, offering him the chance to showcase his abilities more fully. Such a decision would also reflect the coaching staff’s growing confidence in his match fitness and readiness to make an impact.

The winger has already shown glimpses of his quality and dynamism, and Juventus fans are understandably eager to see him develop further within the team. Although it may be some time before he is trusted to start, the incremental increase in his playing time suggests that he is steadily building towards a larger role.

Zhegrova’s ability to make a difference in limited minutes highlights the depth he could bring to Juventus’ attacking options. If his progress continues, he may soon evolve into a valuable asset for both domestic and European competitions, providing the spark that supporters hope to see more frequently as the season advances.