Doubts expressed over potential Di Sciglio Karsdorp swap

Calciomercato director Gianni Visnadi has discussed the possibility of Juventus swapping Mattia de Sciglio for Rick Karsdorp of AS Roma after reports revealed both clubs could do the deal.

Karsdorp has fallen out with Jose Mourinho, and it might force him to leave Roma as the Giallorossi look to ensure their squad is not divided.

Reports claim Juve wants to add him to their squad in January as they look to continue making Max Allegri’s squad strong.

However, Roma wants to keep him or sell him outright instead of the loan-to-buy deal that Juventus wants.

The swap deal could be the best idea, but Visnadi insists he does not believe Allegri will want to offload De Sciglio just yet.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would be very surprised if Allegri separated from De Sciglio, but I think Karsdorp at Juventus is a credible operation. Something will move: Juve wants it, also because it needs a replacement for Cuadrado. He needs to adjust the squad, but at the right price.”

Juve FC Says

Swapping De Sciglio for Karsdorp is a good idea. After all, the Juve man has struggled to play for the club for much of this season.

Karsdorp seems a more accomplished right-back who could become the long-term replacement for Juan Cuadrado, another player who is having a terrible season at the club.