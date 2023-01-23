Dragusin reaches enough games to activate a permanent Genoa transfer

Juventus youngster Radu Dragusin is set to complete a permanent transfer to Genoa after playing enough matches to trigger a clause in his loan deal.

The defender left Juve for the Griffin in the summer on loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

He had been considered one of the finest talents being groomed at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve sent him to Genoa so he could play often.

The defender’s agent has now revealed he will be a Genoa player after reaching a certain number of appearances agreed upon by both clubs.

Florin Manea said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“After the game against Venice, the purchase clause was activated, because Genoa reached the number of points specified in the contract. It was basically a formality. There is a serious interest from England in him, but he has only been in Genoa for six months. Our plan is to let him play for at least a year there. We want you to play another year in Serie A and then we think it will be ready for any top club in the world. The five best clubs in England look at it seriously, but for now in Genoa it is very good”

Juve FC Says

Juve fended off interest from several clubs to convince Dragusin to sign a new deal before offloading him to Genoa.

The youngster would have struggled for game time in Turin if he had stayed at the club and could now be promoted back to Serie A with the Griffin, which means he could be a top flight regular next season.