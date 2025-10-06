Italian journalist Damiano Er Faina urges Juventus boss Igor Tudor to vacate his post after settling for a goalless draw against Milan.

This was the Bianconeri’s fifth draw in a row across all competitions, and it left the team in fifth place in the Serie A table, three points adrift from Napoli and Roma who now share the top spot.

Despite playing in front of their supporters at the Allianz Stadium, Juve struggled to create chances, with only Federico Gatti testing Mike Maignan with a close-range attempt. On the other hand, the Rossoneri were more dangerous in the final 30 minutes, but Christian Pulisic failed to convert from the spot, while Rafael Leao wasted a couple of sitters.

Er Faina tells Igor Tudor to leave Juventus

After the contest, Tudor caused a stir by claiming he ‘didn’t hear’ the jeers of the supporters in attendance, as he had immediately headed towards the tunnel.

Tudor was also criticised for his choices, especially after taking off Francisco Conceicao in the second half, despite being the home side’s most creative player.

Therefore, Er Faina feels that the Croatian is walking dangerously close to Thiago Motta’s footsteps, as he invites him to resign if he truly cares about Juventus as he claims.

“This was a match in which absolutely nothing happened for Juventus,” said the journalist during his appearance on Controcalcio via TuttoJuve. “My mother fell asleep in the 30th minute of the first half, and I envied he.

“If Tudor claims to be a true Juventus fan, he should resign. He’s managing to give the fans a déjà vu of last year with Thiago Motta.”

Did Tudor delay his substitutions for too long?

Er Faina argues that Dusan Vlahovic and Loic Openda should have been introduced earlier for the ineffective Jonathan David.

“Vlahovic entered the pitch like an animal, and even Openda somehow changed the outcome of the game.

“However, Tudor preferred to leave them on the bench and focus on David. Imagine if he had conceded a goal.”