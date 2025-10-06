Former Juventus and Milan manager Fabio Capello wasn’t impressed by his two old employers who played out a goalless draw on Sunday.

The Bianconeri were the slightly better side in the first half, and also had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock early in the second period, but Federico Gatti was denied by Mike Maignan from point-blank range.

The Rossoneri became the dominant team in the final 30 minutes, but Christian Pulisic failed to convert from the spot, while Rafael Leao sent two chances begging following his introduction.

Fabio Capello was bored by Juventus vs Milan encounter

After the contest, Capello argued that the uninspiring action witnessed at the Allianz Stadium encapsulated the diminishing quality of Italy’s top flight.

“The coach doesn’t go on the pitch. He prepares the matches and lays plans. The players are the ones who find themselves in front of goal,” said the 78-year-old during his appearance on Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1 via TuttoMercatoWeb.

“The quality of football in Italy has dropped. There are no top-quality players. Bologna’s 4-0 win over Pisa was an exception.

“You have to put the ball in the net. Leao also missed two incredible goals last night. Juve-Milan wasn’t a great show. The first half was incredibly boring. Neither team had the courage to take risks.”

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Capello disagrees with Tudor’s decision to haul out Francisco Conceicao in the second half

Capello admits the action improved after the interval, but he was left puzzled by Igor Tudor’s decision to take off Francisco Conceicao, who was arguably the team’s best outfielder on Sunday.

“In the second half, we saw something more. But when we’re watching two giant clubs, we expect a bit more spectacle.

“In fact, everyone was rightly jeered at the end of the match. I also didn’t understand Conceicao’s substitution.”

Tudor had explained his decision by citing the Portuguese winger’s lack of fitness following his return from a recent injury.