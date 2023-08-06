Former Juventus attacker Roberto Boninsegna has shed light on the differences between Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic, providing insights into Juventus’ potential swap deal involving the two players.

Vlahovic, who has been with Juventus since the beginning of last year, has not lived up to the expectations compared to his impressive performances at Fiorentina. The Serbian forward was previously linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window. However, those deals did not materialise, leading Juventus to offer him as part of a swap deal with Chelsea for Lukaku.

Boninsegna highlights that Lukaku possesses a distinct advantage over Vlahovic in terms of experience in Italian football. Lukaku was a standout performer for Inter Milan during their title-winning campaign in 2021, showcasing his effectiveness in the Serie A. Juventus believes that Lukaku’s experience and previous success in the Italian league will make him a more impactful addition to their squad compared to Vlahovic’s struggles at the club.

Boninsegna said as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“They’re both front strikers, the Serbian is all left-footed, the Belgian is a box man, who he plays with and for the team.

“Vlahovic is an interesting boy and, for what he has shown on the pitch, Allegri will also be satisfied with him, but if he has been put on the transfer market it means that he doesn’t have the full confidence of the coach.

“The field has always done well and for Allegri’s game it seems more functional. Of course, the problem would arise if they were to coexist”.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku is one of the finest strikers in Serie A now and the Belgian is a player we can trust to do well on our books.

We already know that Vlahovic does not suit our system. We need to try a new striker and see how they perform.