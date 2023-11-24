Juventus and Inter Milan currently boast two of the finest goalkeepers in Italian football.

Yann Sommer has been outstanding for Inter Milan, playing a crucial role in their impressive performances this season. The Swiss goalkeeper brings a wealth of experience, having enjoyed success in Germany before joining Milan.

Sommer’s seasoned presence has proven to be a significant asset, often setting him apart in matches. However, Juventus also boasts an exceptional number one in Wojciech Szczęsny.

Szczęsny has consistently held the starting position ahead of other talented goalkeepers in his career, for example, Alisson Becker at AS Roma and the legendary Gigi Buffon at Juventus.

Luca Marchegiani, a former goalkeeper with extensive experience in top-flight matches, has compared both goalkeepers and expressed the belief that Szczęsny is the superior player.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They are two very strong goalkeepers. Szczesny has an extraordinary CV, at Roma he put Alisson on the bench and at Juve Buffon. He is technical and has an important physique. He makes difficult things seem simple.

“Sommer doesn’t have the structure of a modern goalkeeper, but he makes up for it with mental strength. He has an incredible head, which allows him to pull off the great save in the toughest moment and his reactivity on close-range shots is surprising.”

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is one of the best goalkeepers in Italy and he proved this in goal for Poland at the last World Cup.

We are lucky to have him in our squad and we expect him to remain the first choice for some more seasons.