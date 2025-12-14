Following a vital win in the Champions League, Juventus will be looking to bounce back in Serie A with a victory in Bologna.

Nevertheless, the Emilians have cemented themselves as one of the most dangerous sides in the country, combining a remarkable playing style with top-notch results.

So, although both clubs lost last weekend, the Rossoblu are two points ahead of the Bianconeri in the Serie A table.

How Juventus will line up against Bologna

In their midweek victory over Pafos, Juventus switched from a 3-4-2-1 formation to a 4-2-3-1 after the break, a change that paid dividends, as illustrated by the improved performance and the two goals scored.

After the contest, Luciano Spalletti admitted that the plan is to switch to a four-man defence eventually.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

However, the time has yet to come, as Sky Sport Italia tips the Bianconeri to adopt a very familiar 3-4-2-1 system.

Michele Di Gregorio should start in goal once more, with Pierre Kalulu, Lloyd Kelly and Teun Koopmeiners in front of him.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso have now cemented themselves as the undisputed options in the wing-back roles, while Khephren Thuram should return to the lineup to combine with club captain Manuel Locatelli in the middle of the park.

Francisco Conceicao regains his starting role

Following his impactful second-half display, Francisco Conceicao will replace Edon Zhegrova in the attacking trident. On the other hand, Kenan Yildiz and Jonathan David should keep their places.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same expected lineup, but gives Fabio Miretti and Lois Openda a 40% chance to start ahead of Thuram and David, respectively. Moreover, the pink newspaper leaves a 30% chance for Mattia Perin to usurp Di Gregorio.

Juventus expected XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Koopmeiners; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Bologna expected XI (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Zortea, Heggem, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Moro, Pobega; Orsolini, Odgaard, Rowe; Immobile