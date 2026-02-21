Cesc Fabregas has acknowledged Juventus’ improvement under Luciano Spalletti, insisting that Como would have been in serious difficulty had they failed to score their second goal in the match.

The Bianconeri were widely expected to win the fixture and enjoyed several dominant phases throughout the contest. They created opportunities, most notably when Lois Openda missed the first clear chance of the game. Juventus were unable to capitalise, however, and ultimately paid the price as Como struck twice to secure victory.

Como’s opening goal arrived early in the encounter, placing immediate pressure on the hosts. As Juventus attempted to respond, Fabregas’ side remained organised and disciplined, refusing to allow them clear routes back into the contest.

Tactical Discipline Proves Decisive

Juventus were eager to find an equaliser but were simultaneously wary of conceding again on the counterattack. That balance between attack and caution appeared to affect their approach, limiting their fluency in the final third.

In the closing stages, the Old Lady conceded a second goal that they would have been desperate to avoid. According to Fabregas, that decisive moment transformed the dynamic of the game and ensured Como’s control. Juventus will undoubtedly reflect on their missed opportunities, particularly before the second goal, as they now find themselves in the midst of a serious crisis.

Fabregas Reflects On Juventus’ Progress

Speaking after the match, Fabregas offered his assessment as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juventus have improved greatly since Spalletti took over, they’re all vertical. I told the lads that to win we had to score a second goal, otherwise they would have destroyed us with that quality.”

His comments underline the respect he holds for the progress made under Spalletti, while also highlighting the fine margins that determined the outcome. Despite the defeat, Juventus’ performance in spells suggested development, but the inability to convert chances and manage key moments continues to undermine their efforts as the season progresses.