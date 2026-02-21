Michele Padovano has expressed his dissatisfaction with Juventus following their 2-0 defeat to Como this afternoon. The result compounds a difficult period for the Bianconeri, who were expected to respond after their 5-2 loss to Galatasaray and a prior setback against Inter Milan.

Juventus were fully aware that the encounter with Como would be challenging, yet every player selected for the fixture understood the importance of securing a victory. Instead, the men in black and white were comprehensively beaten by a Como side that not only claimed the result but also outperformed them across the pitch.

The defeat means Juventus have now failed to win any of their last five matches, leaving the club in crisis at a pivotal stage of the season. The situation is particularly concerning for Luciano Spalletti, who is effectively auditioning for the role on a long-term basis while the club hierarchy seeks greater stability and progress.

Growing Concerns Over Consistency

In recent weeks, Juventus appeared to be building momentum. However, the current run suggests a significant regression. Five consecutive matches without a victory have raised serious concerns about consistency, structure, and mentality within the squad.

Supporters had hoped that the improvements seen earlier in Spalletti’s tenure would provide a foundation for sustained success. Instead, performances have deteriorated, leading to renewed scrutiny of both tactical decisions and individual displays.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Padovano Voices Frustration

Reacting to the latest setback, Padovano shared his thoughts as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It seemed like Spalletti had fixed things, and up until the match against Inter I have to say he had fixed them, because that’s what I’d like to understand: why there’s no consistency in performance like in the matches against Inter and the ones before, with Spalletti in charge. That’s a question I ask myself, but objectively, Como played a great match, they deservedly won. Juventus had a goal-scoring chance with Openda at the start, and nothing more, they didn’t even create what they used to, so I have to say, yes, we’re continuing to take steps backwards instead of forwards.”

His comments underline the growing frustration surrounding Juventus as they struggle to rediscover form.