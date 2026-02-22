Luciano Spalletti expressed his frustration after Juventus conceded from the first shot on target they faced in their defeat to Como.

Como travelled to Turin needing a victory, yet Juventus arguably had even greater urgency to secure three points. The Bianconeri worked diligently to avoid another setback, but their problems began almost immediately when Michele Di Gregorio conceded from the first attempt he faced in the match.

In recent weeks, speculation has intensified regarding Juventus potentially replacing their goalkeeper at the end of the season. The club have been linked with several options ahead of the summer transfer window. While there may be decisions to make in the coming months, the immediate priority remains supporting Di Gregorio and improving results before the campaign concludes.

Early Goals Continue To Hurt Juventus

Juventus must finish the season strongly, but a recurring issue has been their tendency to concede first in matches. Falling behind early not only disrupts tactical plans but also shifts momentum towards the opposition. Against Como, the early goal provided the visitors with confidence and allowed them to execute their strategy more comfortably.

The Old Lady may have had a stronger opportunity to recover had they avoided that initial setback. Instead, the early concession made the task significantly more challenging and forced Juventus to chase the game from the outset.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Spalletti Addresses The Issue

Reflecting on the match, Spalletti explained his concerns as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Performance is affected by the first goal, and it’s always a matter of incident. When you get back to it, you have to be long and wide depending on where they want to go. You apply individual pressure and they carry you around with dribbling and possession, and then everything becomes more difficult. Then it happened 13 times that you conceded with your first shot on goal, and it’s clear that if that happens, it’s going to be difficult.”

His remarks highlight the psychological and tactical consequences of conceding early, an issue Juventus must urgently address to stabilise their season.