Edon Zhegrova has endured a difficult start to life as a Juventus player, with the Kosovo international struggling for form during much of his time at the Allianz Stadium since completing a summer move to the club. Expectations were high when he arrived, but he has so far been unable to make the desired impact.

Juventus overcame competition from several leading clubs to secure his signing and believed they had added an excellent attacking option to strengthen the squad. However, his performances have fallen short of those hopes, leaving disappointment around his first season in Turin.

Struggles On The Pitch

Zhegrova has rarely looked fit enough to start matches, and when introduced from the bench, he has often failed to influence proceedings positively. Juventus had expected far more from a player regarded as one of the brighter attacking talents available during the transfer window.

One of the most damaging moments of his campaign came against Galatasaray, when his missed chance proved costly. That opportunity is seen as a key reason Juventus did not win the match and progress further in the competition, increasing scrutiny on his overall contribution.

Summer Decision Approaching

There have been few positive highlights for Zhegrova since his move to the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus are now reportedly prepared to cut their losses at the end of the season. Clubs have allegedly been informed that he is available, with interest beginning to emerge ahead of the summer market.

Among the sides linked with the winger is Besiktas, who are said to hold the strongest interest at this stage. Yet Fabrizio Romano said, via Tuttojuve, “There’s nothing concrete between Edon Zhegrova and Beşiktaş, despite the reports. He’s currently focused on Juventus, doing his best to help and stay at the club. The time to make decisions will be in the summer.”

Those comments suggest no immediate move is close, despite the speculation surrounding his future. For now, the player remains committed to Juventus and appears determined to improve his standing before the campaign concludes.