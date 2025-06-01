LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Liverpool Director of Sports Strategy Damien Comolli looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on February 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Damien Comolli has reportedly penned his Juventus contract, as he’s set to become the de facto leader of the club’s sporting project.

The 53-year-old has more than two decades of experience at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

The Frenchman has recently ended a five-year stint as Toulouse president to join the Bianconeri project.

As reported earlier today, Comolli had an important meeting with Juventus majority owner John Elkann and club director Giorgio Chiellini to lay general plans for the coming months.

The summit took place in Munich on Saturday ahead of the Champions League final between Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.

Damien Comolli signs for Juventus

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two parties have now signed a three-year contract, and the official announcement should arrive on Monday.

Comolli will assert the role of General Director which was last held by current Inter president Giuseppe Marotta between 2010 and 2018.

The French director will thus take over the sporting dossier from the club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, who is widely expected to leave the club in the coming days.

Disappointed Cristiano Giuntoli to make way

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Giuntoli didn’t take the decision to oust him lightly, but he’ll be looking to bounce back immediately by finding a new employer.

The Italian director’s next career chapter might be in the English Premier League, or potentially in the Saudi Pro League, where would be able to count on a large payday.

Giuntoli found great success in his previous spells at Carpi and Napoli, but his first summer transfer campaign was a major letdown, as his biggest signings failed to justify their large price tags, while his decision to appoint Thiago Motta at the helm certainly backfired.