Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reveals Juventus are on the right path to seal deals for Francisco Conceicao and Randal Kolo Muani.

The Bianconero signed the Portuguese winger on a dry loan from Porto last summer, while the French striker followed suit in January, arriving from Paris Saint-Germain on a similar formula.

The duo also shared an almost identical path in the second half of the season, as they were both regular starters under Thiago Motta, but lost their starting spots in March upon the appointment of Igor Tudor.

Nevertheless, both players managed to gradually convince the Croatian manager and reclaim their starting roles.

Juventus working to confirm on-loan duo for next season

While Juventus managed to agree deal with their respective clubs to keep them until the end of the Club World Cup, their futures remain up in the air.

However, Romano offered some positive updates on both fronts, beginning with Conceicao whom he expects to play his football in Turin next season.

“The new Juventus, led by Comolli and Giorgio Chiellini, who is keeping Igor Tudor as head coach, is particularly happy with Conceicao’s attitude,” said the journalist on his YouTube channel via TuttoJuve.

“It is not just a question of the goals he scored at the Club World Cup or the performances, it is also the player’s attitude. So Juve have contacted the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in recent days, telling him they want to keep the player.

“So Juve and Mendes are trying to find the best solution to keep Conceicao. We’ll see with what kind of formula, we’ll see if an agreement will be reached with Porto, but the player is happy at Juventus, and the club wants to keep him.”

Juventus determined to keep Kolo Muani

Romano also reveals that the Bianconeri are making progress in their attempts to maintain Kolo Muani’s services.

“They are moving forward slowly, there is still no definitive agreement, but positive contacts have been made regarding Randal Kolo Muani and Juventus for next season.

“Tudor was keen to keep him for the Club World Cup, but Juventus are also working in these hours directly with Paris Saint-Germain to keep the player for next season too. They are working on the formula and on the conditions of the operation.

“The player is Juve’s ally, because he’s very happy in Turin. He doesn’t want to return to PSG because he knows he won’t be a starter.

“Juventus are thus moving forward, and we might find an agreement between all parties in the coming weeks.”