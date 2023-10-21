Another journalist criticised Nicolo Fagioli for lashing out at those he believed were against him after apologising for his betting offences.

The Juventus midfielder has received a seven-month ban and will undergo treatment for his betting addiction. Despite this, the Bianconeri has pledged to support him on his journey and will allow him to continue training with the rest of the squad.

Fagioli played a significant role as a witness in the investigation and provided valuable information to authorities during questioning. Some of this information was leaked to the media, which deeply upset the Juventus youngster. In response, he criticised the source of the leak and denied some of the contents reported in the media about him.

However, journalist Fabio Ravezzani believes that he should not have talked about others after apologising to the fans.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Among the many things that Fagioli could have said about his story, he chose the worst: before apologising to everyone, accusing others of having treated him badly. It means not having understood anything.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is a young player and has shown that he does lack guidance, which is one of the worst things that can happen to a professional.

However, we expect Juve to speak to him about his conduct and help him live an everyday life as a professional.