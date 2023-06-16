Federico Pastorello insists Arthur does not fit into the plans of Allegri

Arthur Melo has returned to Juventus after a very poor spell at Liverpool, where he struggled to get game time.

The midfielder moved to the Premier League club last season as all parties hoped he would do well in England so that the deal would be made permanent.

However, that wasn’t the case, as he was injured for the majority of the spell and was out of their plans when he returned to fitness in the second half of the season.

Max Allegri and Arthur respect each other a lot, but the Brazilian does not fit into the manager’s plans, so he will not get a chance to play for the club in the upcoming season.

His camp knows this and his agent Federico Pastorello has been vocal about the midfielder leaving the club before the next term starts.

He says via Calciomercato:

“We have to find a solution, he doesn’t fit into coach Allegri’s tactical plans even if there is great mutual esteem. Tactically he doesn’t fit into the plans, we will have to find something and hopefully a solution.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur was such a fine midfielder at Barcelona and we were excited when the club added him to our squad.

However, his spell on our books has been poor and this summer is the best time to find a new home for him permanently.