Juventus are reportedly willing to hand Filip Kostic a new contract, but the decision also depends on two important factors.

The Serbian has been on the club’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022.

The winger enjoyed a solid first campaign in Turin, cementing himself as the club’s top assist provider. However, his second season under Max Allegri was less inspiring, and he then found himself an outcast at Continassa upon Thiago Motta’s arrival.

Filip Kostic has been revitalised under Luciano Spalletti

After spending a season on loan at Fenerbahce, Kostic returned to Turin last summer. But while Igor Tudor was happy to reinstate him, he seldom played him in the first months of the season.

However, the 33-year-old’s relevance has been restored by Luciano Spalletti. Interestingly, the Serbian international scored the first goal of the 66-year-old’s reign in Turin, breaking the deadlock against Cremonese.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The left wing-back got on the scoresheet once more on Saturday, giving the Bianconeri the lead in the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the player’s future remains up in the air.

According to Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24), the Serie A giants are open to renewing the veteran’s contract. However, this decision largely hinges on two factors.

Why Juventus are biding their time before offering Kostic a new deal

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Kostic must first prove that he’s capable of producing the goods on a consistent basis. After all, players tend to suffer a physical dip in the mid-thirties, so Juventus don’t want to make a hasty decision only to regret it afterwards.

Moreover, the management isn’t willing to distribute new contracts while the team is struggling for results on the pitch.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. are counting on an upturn that would allow them to negotiate new deals in a more serene atmosphere.