Edon Zhegrova has begun to feature for Juventus in recent matches, gaining a few minutes on the pitch as he works towards full integration with the team. Having joined the club in the most recent transfer window, he arrived as a highly regarded signing and was considered one of the key additions to strengthen the Bianconeri’s attacking options.

When he moved from Lille, Zhegrova had not been playing due to an injury that had kept him sidelined since the start of the year. Juventus have therefore taken a cautious approach to his recovery, gradually easing him back into action rather than placing immediate demands on him. The club’s strategy has been to prioritise his long-term fitness, ensuring he is not rushed and remains available across the course of the season.

Personal Trainer Confirms Fitness

Despite this careful approach, Zhegrova’s personal trainer Ardian Sallahu has confirmed that the player is in peak condition and ready to take on greater responsibility. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Sallahu explained: “I helped him weather the storm, to come back stronger than ever. Because yes, he is different than before. Zhegrova is fully capable of playing 90 minutes of football without any problems. Because it has been a complete transformation. Both physically and in terms of muscle mass development. He’s currently at the peak of his fitness, and I think he’s ready for any challenge that may arise.”

These remarks indicate that the attacker has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and now possesses the physical resilience required to play a full match. It also suggests that Juventus may soon be able to rely more heavily on his abilities as he looks to establish himself within the squad.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Careful Management

Although the player is eager for more minutes on the pitch, Juventus are managing him with patience. The club secured his services on a permanent deal, providing a four-year contract, which offers them the luxury of time in integrating him properly. Given his potential and attacking qualities, the club is aware of his value, yet remains determined to avoid unnecessary risks that could lead to further setbacks.

Zhegrova is seen as one of the most talented forwards currently available, but competition within the squad means he must gradually earn his place. His readiness and enthusiasm will certainly serve him well, but Juventus’ measured approach reflects a commitment to ensuring his long-term contribution rather than short-term gains.