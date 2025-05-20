Dusan Vlahovic remains a player of interest to Galatasaray as the Turkish club prepares for a potential change in its attacking line. Despite their desire to retain Victor Osimhen, the club is making plans in case his departure becomes inevitable. Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has arguably been their most influential performer this season.

His consistent form in Turkiye has not gone unnoticed, and it has also caught the attention of Juventus. The Bianconeri are now reportedly pursuing Osimhen as their primary transfer target for the next campaign. Juventus view him as a suitable option to lead their forward line and is actively working to bring him to the club.

Contract Uncertainty Surrounds Vlahovic

As Juventus makes plans for a reshaped attack, Dusan Vlahovic appears increasingly likely to leave the club. The Serbian striker has not agreed to the terms offered for a contract extension, which has placed the club in a position where a sale may be necessary. Juventus, aiming to avoid losing him for a reduced fee in the future, will now consider offers from clubs that demonstrate serious intent.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Galatasaray is among the teams interested in acquiring Vlahovic. The Turkish side is aware that Osimhen’s return to Napoli would leave a significant gap in their squad, and they view Vlahovic as a capable replacement who could step into that role effectively.

Planning Ahead for the Striker Role

If Vlahovic declines to extend his stay at Juventus, the club is prepared to sell him to any team willing to meet their expectations, regardless of the destination. The focus at Juventus is to secure a top-quality striker as early as possible, to give the team adequate time to integrate the new addition into their tactical plans.

The future of the Serbian striker may soon be resolved, with clubs like Galatasaray keeping a close eye on developments. Juventus will be aiming to finalise their striker situation swiftly, in order to strengthen the squad for the challenges ahead.