GdS: Juventus having second thoughts on Milik’s redemption

For several years, Arkadiusz Milik has been tipped to make a transfer to Juventus. However, a switch couldn’t materialize until last summer, when the striker joined Max Allegri’s ranks as a late arrival.

The 28-year-old completed an initial loan switch from Olympique Marseille worth 2 million euros, while the Italians have the right to maintain the player on a permanent basis by splashing another 7 millions at the end of the campaign.

Until a few a days ago, the redemption was being perceived as a formality. But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are currently having second thoughts concerning the matter.

The source claims that the purchase is no longer certain and the Pole’s future is hanging in the balance.

This season, the former Napoli man has thus far scored five goals in his 15 Serie A appearances. He also bagged a couple of strikes in the Champions League.

Juve FC say

While the management’s cautious approach is both reasonable and mandatory at this stage, one would struggle to understand why would Juventus turn down the opportunity to sign a capable and reliable striker for a relatively low price.

Now surely Milik’s stats aren’t extraordinary, but this is mostly down to the team’s lack of creativity and rigid style of play.

Whether the Poland international is good enough to start for Juventus or not remains debatable, but he certainly adds depth and quality to the squad, while an adequate replacement is unlikely to come cheaper.