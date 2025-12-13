Tarik Muharemovic has been linked with a return to Juventus as he continues to impress at Sassuolo, the club he joined from the Bianconeri last season. He was one of the standout performers in the Juve Next Gen squad, but he moved to the black and greens after struggling to break into the Juventus first team.

Rise at Sassuolo

Since his arrival, Muharemovic has played a key role in Sassuolo’s promotion back to the Italian top flight and has been among their most influential players in recent matches. His performances suggest that he is unlikely to remain at Sassuolo for an extended period, with Juventus reportedly eager to bring him back. The Bianconeri also have a sell-on clause included in the deal that took him to Sassuolo, meaning they would benefit financially if he were to move to another club for a significant fee.

Interest in Muharemovic has been strong, with numerous clubs reportedly monitoring his situation, prompting speculation that a transfer could occur soon. His performances have clearly attracted attention, and any move would be seen as a major acquisition for the club involved.

Sassuolo’s Position

However, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnavali has addressed the speculation regarding Muharemovic’s future, confirming that the club have not been in discussions with any potential suitors. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Muharemovic? We’ve never spoken to other clubs. We hear there’s interest, but the only thing we know is that he’s a player with great qualities, something few of his age can match. However, there are no negotiations at the moment.”

Carnavali’s comments confirm that Sassuolo currently have no plans to sell. Juventus will need to wait or offer compelling terms if they wish to secure the return of a player who has quickly become one of Italy’s most promising young prospects.