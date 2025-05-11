Udinese have lost the services of two important players ahead of next Sunday’s clash against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

While the Zebrette have little to play for at this stage since they currently reside in the middle of the table, this will be a must-win match for the Turin-based giants if they hope to maintain their chances of clinching the all-important fourth place in the league.

Juventus must beat Udinese and Venezia, and hope that Roma drop points in their final three contests, beginning with Monday’s clash against Atalanta.

Depleted Juventus preparing for crucial fixture against Udinese

Sadly for Igor Tudor, he will have to cope without several key players, including the suspended Khephren Thuram, Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu.

Nevertheless, Udinese have also lost a couple of important players, as Lorenzo Lucca and Arthur Atta have both picked up their fifth booking of the season.

Juventus fans are familiar with Lucca who has been on the club’s radar for years. The gigantic striker has been recently dropped from the starting lineup in favour of Keinan Davis, but he remains the club’s top scorer this season with 11 goals to his name.

Lorenzo Lucca & Arthur Atta ruled out Juventus contest

The 24-year-old showcased his clinical touch once more on Sunday, but scoring the Friulians’ solitary strike against Monza after come off the bench, albeit his side went out empty-handed, as the Biancorossi secured a surprising 2-1 win.

Nevertheless, Lucca’s cameo also saw him collect his fifth yellow card of the season, so he’ll have to sit out the next contest against Juventus.

The same goes for Atta who has now established himself as a regular starter as a regular starter in Kosta Ronjaic’s lineup in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old French midfielder is a Rennes youth product who joined Udinese last summer on loan with an option to buy from Metz.

Udinese will also be without the injured Florian Thauvin and Souleymane Toure.