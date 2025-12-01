TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: Francesco Graziani poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy during the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour 2012/13 on September 21, 2012 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for UEFA)

Legendary Italian striker Francesco Graziani was shocked by the abysmal displays of Juventus duo Jonathan David and Lois Openda against Cagliari.

The Canadian and Belgian strikers have been misfiring since they arrived in Turin in the summer. While the fans were hoping that the two strikers had turned the page after scoring against Bodo/Glimt last Tuesday, they produced another woeful showing on the weekend against Cagliari.

David replaced the injured Vlahovic in the first half, and was eventually booed by his own supporters at the Allianz Stadium after repeatedly squandering possession. For his part, Openda was brought in the closing stages of the match, and he didn’t fare any better.

Ciccio Graziani blasts misfiring Juventus strikers

Last week, Graziani criticised Spalletti for keeping the attacking duo on the bench until the 88th minute against Fiorentina.

However, the former Roma star feels he now knows why the Juventus manager has been so reluctant to play the two summer signings.

“I criticised Luciano the other week because he made some late substitutions and brought the attackers on in the 88th minute,” began Graziani during his appearance on La Nuova DS via JuventusNews24.

“Today I understand why he did it in the 88th minute. Because Openda and David were absolutely not present, not available.

Lois Openda (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“They have bad concepts. You have to fight, you have to attack and help a team that’s struggling. In defence, you come back, you sacrifice yourself. The two of them weren’t in touch, and above all, they were soft.

“I’ve never seen two players play so poorly at the same time.”

Can David & Openda make up for Vlahovic’s absence?

Unfortunately for Spalletti, he will have to do without Vlahovic for several months due to a serious injury.

Hence, David and Openda have been presented with a golden opportunity to prove their worth, with the manager forced to give them additional playing time.

It remains to be seen if either of them will be able to seize the moment and signal the beginning of a new chapter.