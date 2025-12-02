Arsenal have identified Kenan Yildiz as a priority target for the next transfer window, with the attacker emerging as one of the most impressive performers in Europe in recent seasons. His quality has attracted significant interest, and the Gunners are eager to bring him to London as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Juventus, however, remain determined to keep the Turkiye star and has been attempting to secure a contract extension for several months.

Contract Uncertainty and Juventus’ Internal Instability

Despite their efforts, Juventus have been unable to finalise an agreement with Yildiz. The club initially believed that negotiations would progress swiftly, particularly as the attacker is understood to be content in Turin. Yet the talks have extended far longer than anticipated, creating a degree of uncertainty that has not gone unnoticed. The wider instability at the club, marked by another managerial change, has added to the sense of unpredictability surrounding the player’s long-term future. Juventus are acutely aware of this and have been working diligently to provide clarity, conscious that any hesitation might encourage outside interest.

For Arsenal, the situation presents an opportunity. The Gunners view Yildiz as a footballer with the potential to elevate their squad and believe he fits the profile of a player capable of making a significant impact. They also recognise that Juventus are reluctant to sanction a departure, yet this stance has not deterred them from positioning themselves for a possible move.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Interest and Reported Contact

Their intent has already been communicated, with a report from Tuttojuve stating that Arsenal have made contact with the player’s entourage to signal their desire to secure his signature. The Premier League side regards Yildiz as an exceptional prospect whose arrival would enhance their attacking depth and long-term planning.

Although Juventus continue pushing for an extension, the ongoing delay leaves the door open for further developments. Arsenal’s interest appears firm, and with contract discussions at a standstill, the coming months may prove decisive in determining whether the attacker remains in Turin or considers a new chapter in the Premier League.