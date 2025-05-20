Juventus faces the genuine possibility of missing out on Champions League football next season, with their final league match against Venezia shaping up to be a decisive fixture. The Bianconeri must secure a victory to confirm their place in Europe’s elite competition, and the stakes could not be higher for a club of their stature.

Despite boasting some of the most talented players in Italian football, Juventus has endured an inconsistent campaign. Their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League now rest on a single performance, and the pressure is mounting as the season draws to a close.

Financial Implications of Champions League Qualification

A place in the league phase of the Champions League would bring a significant financial boost, with the club set to earn close to 100 million euros in UEFA revenue should they qualify. This income would play a crucial role in shaping the club’s summer transfer plans and overall budget for the next season.

However, in anticipation of the possibility that they may not qualify, Juventus has reportedly put contingency plans in place. According to Calciomercato, the club has allocated an alternative budget of up to 110 million euros to manage the scenario in which they miss out on Champions League football. This reserve would be critical in helping the club retain key talents and maintain competitiveness, even without the expected European income.

Player Retention and Future Strategy

Among the players who could be affected by the club’s qualification status is Kenan Yildiz. The highly rated youngster has been one of the standout performers this season, and Juventus are keen to hold on to him. Without Champions League football and the associated financial rewards, the pressure to sell valuable assets such as Yildiz would increase.

Failing to secure a result against Venezia would not only impact the club’s finances but also damage its reputation and long-term project. For a club with Juventus’s ambitions and history, missing out on the Champions League would be viewed as a major setback. Securing victory in the final match is not just a sporting objective but a financial and strategic necessity as well.