Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Juventus. So which role will the Frenchman have at Thiago Motta’s court?

The Bianconeri have already acquired the services of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, while Nicolo Fagioli has returned from suspension.

Therefore, the 23-year-old’s arrival could leave Motta spoiled for choices, especially if Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli were to stay.

As IlBianconero explains, Thuram could carve himself an important role at Juventus, as the club has been lacking a midfielder in his characteristics.

The source insists that not even Rabiot can deliver what the Nice star is able to bring to the table.

If Motta were to adopt a 4-2-3-1 system, Thuram could be paired with a Regista (deep-lying playmaker) while he plays a more dynamic role.

The report believes that a partnership with Luiz could work, but feels that either Fagioli or Locatelli would be more suitable partners in the double pivot.

On the contrary, a Thuram-Rabiot duo is unlikely to bear the fruits, as both Frenchmen like to push forward.

But if the new Juventus coach goes for a 4-3-3 formation, Thuram can be deployed as a box-to-box midfielder.

As a right-footed player, his natural role could be on the right side of a midfield trio, but he can also feature on the left and cut inside to deliver key passes.

But regardless of the tactical system, the source insists that the France international would bring versatility and physicality to Juve’s midfield which has been overran by opponents in recent years.