Randal Kolo Muani has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea during this transfer window, with Juventus also working to retain the French striker following the Club World Cup. Kolo Muani has become a central figure in the Bianconeri’s attack, having overtaken Dusan Vlahovic as the club’s first-choice forward. Juventus are widely expected to sell Vlahovic this summer, potentially creating a long-term opening for Kolo Muani to lead the line in Turin.

At present, Kolo Muani is only at Juventus on a short-term basis until the conclusion of the Club World Cup. Both the club and the player are reportedly eager to extend the partnership beyond that point. However, Paris Saint-Germain, who currently hold his contract, are open to a permanent sale and are expected to approve a deal that offers the most favourable terms.

Uncertainty Over Long-Term Future

Although Juventus are trying to secure Kolo Muani’s services on a longer-term basis, they are facing serious competition. Chelsea and several other clubs are monitoring the situation closely and could intervene before Juventus is able to finalise any agreement. The Premier League side is looking to strengthen its forward line, and Kolo Muani is viewed as a viable target should he become available.

Despite this interest, the striker himself appears focused on the present and has not ruled out remaining with Juventus. In response to speculation linking him with Chelsea, Kolo Muani stated via Calciomercato, “I don’t know anything about Chelsea. I’m trying to focus on the Club World Cup, which is a very fast competition. Once the tournament is over, we’ll see what happens on the market. If it were up to me, I’d stay here, I’m really happy at Juve, I feel great.”

Getty Images

Juventus Must Act Decisively

Kolo Muani’s performances have been consistently strong, and he has made a positive impact in the matches he has played. Juventus now face a key decision as it weighs its options. If they want to keep the forward, they must act decisively before competing offers gain traction.

For now, Juve and Kolo Muani will concentrate on the Club World Cup, where Juventus have got off to a flying start with two impressive wins.