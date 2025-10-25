Juventus are currently experiencing a difficult spell as the team struggles to regain consistent form, putting increasing pressure on head coach Igor Tudor. Despite being a polarising figure among supporters, Tudor has received public backing from former player Antonio Cassano, who is generally critical of Juventus but has praised the Croatian manager.

The Bianconeri have failed to win any of their last seven matches, a run that has left fans frustrated and analysts questioning the team’s approach. After a series of draws, Juventus have now suffered back-to-back defeats, even performing well in their most recent outing. The club’s inability to secure victories has intensified speculation about Tudor’s future, with many expecting managerial changes if the results do not improve in the coming weeks.

Cassano Backs Tudor

Despite the growing pressure, Cassano has voiced his support for Tudor, insisting that the coach has demonstrated his quality on the Juventus bench. Speaking via Calciomercato, Cassano said: “Igor Tudor is great: a great person, a great coach, a great communicator, he has a great personality, and I’m on his side. At the Bernabeu, he showed that he played a great match, in a world-class stadium. He could have scored a couple of goals, he could have conceded, he played the game brilliantly. But then, guys… what kind of players does Juve play with?”

Cassano’s comments highlight his belief that Tudor’s management has been effective, and that the team’s struggles are more a reflection of the squad’s limitations than the coach’s abilities. He praised Tudor’s communication, tactical awareness, and leadership, suggesting that the Croatian has the qualities required to guide Juventus through challenging periods.

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Challenges for Juventus

The club’s current difficulties underline the broader issues Juventus face in regaining its position at the top of Serie A. Despite possessing talented players, the team has struggled to translate individual quality into consistent results. Tudor’s ability to motivate his players and implement a cohesive game plan will be crucial if Juventus are to reverse its recent slump.

While pressure on Tudor is likely to continue, the support from respected figures such as Cassano indicates that the manager still retains confidence within parts of the footballing community. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether Juventus can overcome its current form and whether Tudor can maintain his position amid growing scrutiny.