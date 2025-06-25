Juventus remains focused on strengthening its attack this summer and has now turned their attention to Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker has been on their radar before, and with the possible departure of Dusan Vlahovic, the Bianconeri are prepared to move for a capable replacement.

Hojlund made his name in Serie A with Atalanta, where he impressed with his strength, movement, and ability to lead the line. His performances earned him a big move to Manchester United, but since arriving in England, he has found life much more difficult.

Hojlund open to leaving Manchester United

Manchester United is preparing for major changes this summer, and reports suggest that Hojlund could be one of the players to leave. He has failed to maintain the level he showed in Italy and is now considering his next move.

A return to Serie A could provide the reset he needs. Juventus sees him as a player with significant potential, even though he has not fully delivered in the Premier League. The Bianconeri are preparing for life after Vlahovic, who has attracted interest from several top teams across Europe.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus is serious about Hojlund and has begun to evaluate the possibility of signing him. They are not alone, as Inter Milan is also monitoring the striker’s situation and could join the race in the coming weeks.

Loan deal is the smart approach

While Juventus appreciates Hojlund’s qualities, his struggles in England mean they are approaching the deal with caution. The club does not want to make a full commitment without being sure he fits into their system.

An initial loan deal is being considered, which would allow the coaching staff to assess him closely without taking a significant financial risk. Hojlund has already proven that he can thrive in Serie A, and a return could help him rediscover that form.

If he settles in well and delivers the performances expected of him, Juventus could then push to make the move permanent. This strategic approach would protect the club while still giving them a chance to secure a top talent.