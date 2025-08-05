Juventus have been in discussions with Manchester United regarding a potential move for Jadon Sancho, as the winger looks to restart his career at a new club. The English attacker has been out of favour at Old Trafford and is currently not involved in first-team training, with clear indications from the club that he should seek a transfer.

Juventus Slowing Down Negotiations

Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea, where he contributed to the club’s Europa Conference League success. Despite his involvement in their European campaign, the two parties were unable to agree on terms for a permanent transfer, prompting the player to look for opportunities elsewhere this summer.

In the early stages of the transfer window, Juventus made contact with Sancho and appeared to reach an initial understanding with Manchester United over the terms of a deal. The Bianconeri had been offered the player at a reduced price, and their primary focus shifted towards finalising some outgoing transfers to facilitate the move.

However, Juventus have since cooled its interest in completing the signing. This delay could now come at a cost, as another major Serie A club has entered the picture. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan is now considering a move for Sancho, having encountered difficulties in their pursuit of Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Inter’s Interest Could Complicate Juve’s Plans

Inter had initially targeted Lookman as a priority signing, but negotiations with La Dea have proven challenging. With a deal for the Nigerian international looking increasingly unlikely, the Nerazzurri are now evaluating Sancho as a viable alternative.

While Sancho possesses the technical quality to strengthen Juventus’ attack, the club already have several capable wingers within the squad. This may have contributed to the decision to pause their efforts, but the emergence of Inter as a competitor could force a reassessment of their stance.

Sancho’s availability at a favourable price, combined with his experience at both domestic and European levels, makes him an attractive option. Whether Juventus choose to revive their interest or allow a rival to move ahead remains to be seen as the window progresses.