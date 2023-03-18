Inzaghi insists Inter Milan has a lot of respect for Juventus

Simone Inzaghi insists his Inter Milan team has a lot of respect for Juventus as both clubs prepare to meet in Serie A tomorrow.

The black and whites have lost 15 league points and are in midtable, but if they are reinstated, they will compete with Inter for the second position on the league table.

Both managers recognise the importance of this game and will set their teams up to win the fixture.

Juve is not in a good moment and it is easy to think the black and whites will lose any game.

However, this is a derby and they will be in top form for the fixture, with Inzaghi insisting they have respect for the black and whites.

He says vis Calciomercato:

“We consider Juventus a huge team, because it is complete and made up of many very strong players. We respect her very much, we met her in very heartfelt finals, already in the first leg and then we will have two Italian Cup semifinals. We respect it very much, we know how important mental preparation is.”

Juve FC Says

Inter knows we are a team that can turn on the style when required to do so and will want to be in their best form as well.

We have not had the best seasons, but beating Inter could change that and it might be the catalyst that helps us go on a winning run.