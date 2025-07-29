Timothy Weah has been widely expected to leave Juventus during the current transfer window, but the club are intent on maintaining control over the terms of his departure. Although several options have emerged, the Bianconeri remain firm in their stance regarding the conditions under which the American winger may exit.

In June, Juventus attempted to engineer a double transfer that would see Weah and Samuel Mbangula move to Nottingham Forest. The Premier League side agreed to the proposal, but Weah declined the move, reportedly due to reservations about the location. His refusal made it evident that he did not see his future at the club, and he has since been seeking a more suitable destination.

Move to Marseille Stalls

Weah has been in discussions with Olympique Marseille about a potential loan spell for the upcoming season. The player has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the French side, and OM have formally approached Juventus to finalise the deal. However, progress has stalled, and the situation now appears more complex than initially anticipated.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus may be reluctant to proceed due to Weah’s earlier rejection of the Nottingham Forest move. The report suggests that Damien Comolli is involved in attempting to facilitate the transfer, but Juventus are holding firm on their demands. The club are only willing to consider either a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy, and they have shown no willingness to reduce their terms.

Juventus Prioritise Their Own Interests

This firm stance reflects Juventus’ determination to avoid compromising their position in the transfer market. By refusing to adjust their requirements, the club are sending a clear message that they will not be dictated to by players or other clubs. While Weah remains eager to join Marseille, Juventus continue to prioritise a deal that aligns with their strategic and financial interests.

In the end, any move must benefit Juventus rather than simply accommodate the wishes of the player or external parties. As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether a mutually agreeable solution can be found or whether Weah will be left in limbo as negotiations drag on.