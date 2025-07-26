BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Timothy Weah of Juventus controls the ball with a header as he warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Aston Villa FC and Juventus at Villa Park on November 27, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Juventus and Olympique Marseille are still working on finding an agreement for the transfer of Timothy Weah.

The American lost his place in the starting lineup in recent months, with Igor Tudor preferring to focus on other players on the wings. Therefore, he has been placed on the transfer list.

The 25-year-old had the opportunity to join Nottingham Forest last month, but he wasn’t interested in the move. Moreover, his agent was livid with Juventus who tried to stir the transfer by dropping the player from the matchday squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup contest against Manchester City.

Juventus & Marseille hoping to find an agreement for Timothy Weah

While Weah and his entourage weren’t interested in joining the Premier League club, they have been much more enthusiastic about the opportunity to return to France through the gates of Marseille. After all, OM have been building an interesting project with Roberto De Zerbi in charge, and have managed to qualify for the Champions League.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

However, the two clubs have yet to reach a definitive agreement, so Weah is currently training with his Juventus teammates at Continassa.

According to TuttoJuve, the Ligue 1 giants are hoping to acquire the winger on loan with an option to buy, while the Bianconeri are refusing to let him leave on a deal that doesn’t include an obligation to buy.

Juventus determined to add an obligation to buy

Moreover, other sources had claimed that Juventus are gunning for a transfer fee worth €20 million, while Marseille have only offered €15 million.

So while the two clubs have made some progress in their talks, the agreement doesn’t seem to be as close as previously reported.

Nevertheless, Juve could be open to making compromises, as they need to sell some of their players as quickly as possible to unlock new market opportunities.