Max Allegri has garnered some support from journalist Ivan Zazzaroni as calls for his dismissal intensify.

Over the past two months, Juventus has faced difficulties in securing victories, leading to increased pressure on Allegri to step down from his role as the club’s manager.

Traditionally, a coach’s performance is evaluated based on the trophies won and the team’s recent results, both of which have not been favorable for Allegri.

Since his return to the club in 2021, the Bianconeri coach has failed to secure any silverware for the team, and the current season does not present a promising outlook.

However, Zazzaroni holds the view that Allegri should not be dismissed. He asserts that the manager has been working with the resources available to him, which may not be sufficient to secure more trophies.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Don’t change Allegri. You can criticize him, try to demolish him, even offend him, call him boiled, of the outdated, he like his football, but no one is able to undermine his certainties, a solidity that is the result of experiences. He knows he can only win matches in this way, when he doesn’t have champions, when the quality is that that is. This is why he insistently seeks balance, tries to suffer as little as possible and take advantage of the opponent’s few opportunities or gaps. There is no room in him for basic aesthetics, which he entrusts to the plays of individuals: they count the concreteness and the final result. The greatest and most generous forgiver in football.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s first spell was beautiful, and we all appreciated how he made the team stronger than it is now.

However, since he returned to the Allianz Stadium, things have been different, and we must replace him as soon as possible because his idea of how football should be played looks outdated.