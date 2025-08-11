Juventus have been active in the current transfer window, although some supporters believe more needs to be done to strengthen the squad. While there have not been many arrivals so far, the club has held numerous discussions with potential signings. Outgoings have been more noticeable, with several players sold and others, including Dusan Vlahovic, being offered to potential buyers.

The Serbian forward is expected to feature prominently among late departures from the Allianz Stadium, as Juventus attempt to complete further business before the start of the season. The summer has not been without its challenges, with the club parting ways with Cristiano Giuntoli, missing out on some managerial targets, and retaining Igor Tudor as head coach.

Financial challenges and market realities

Juventus, despite being the biggest club in Italian football, have been impacted by years of questionable decision-making which have left them facing financial difficulties. This transfer window has reflected their current position, with the club operating under tighter spending constraints than in the past.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, journalist Sandro Sabatini believes Juventus are managing the situation as effectively as possible. He said, “Despite the incredible difficulties inherited from the previous management, I believe Juventus is doing the best possible transfer market. Why do I say this? Even in the face of a certain inertia that’s making fans a bit anxious, because they’re all connected deals, the ones that Comolli, Modesto, Chiellini, Tudor—in short, everyone who represents them now—are forced to make. Let me explain: to announce Kolo Muani, and Juventus already have him in hand with the player’s agreement, Dusan Vlahovic must first leave, otherwise you end up with three number nines who become unbearable for the balance sheet, but also difficult to sell. In this case, Vlahovic, who holds the famous upper hand.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Key decisions ahead

The coming weeks will be crucial for Juventus as they finalise the composition of their squad. Much depends on whether they can secure sales such as that of Vlahovic, which could unlock further signings. The club’s management faces the challenge of balancing competitive ambitions with financial responsibility, making each decision in the market significant for both the present and future.