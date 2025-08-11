Juventus is intent on offloading Dusan Vlahovic during this transfer window, as his contract is due to expire next summer. The Serbian striker is no longer considered a key figure in the club’s plans, despite being set to earn a net pay of 12 million euros over the next eleven months. Juventus are keen to avoid this financial commitment and are therefore looking to move the player on.

Vlahovic remains relaxed about his future, although he has attracted some interest from other clubs. The most serious potential suitor has been AC Milan, although Juventus feel the interest shown has not been as committed as they would have hoped. The Bianconeri are preparing for the new season without Vlahovic and are aiming to make squad adjustments accordingly.

Juventus and AC Milan’s transfer considerations

In recent weeks, Juventus has become aware that AC Milan would like to reunite Vlahovic with former manager Max Allegri at the Rossoneri. Despite the clubs being rivals, Juventus has opened the door to a possible transfer this window and is hopeful an agreement can be reached. The potential move would allow the Serbian striker to continue competing at a high level, while Juventus could alleviate their wage bill.

However, according to Il Bianconero, Juventus may now face a setback in these plans. AC Milan appears set to sign Rasmus Hojlund on loan from Manchester United, a deal motivated in part by the lower wages the Danish forward would command compared to Vlahovic. This development complicates the possibility of the Serbian striker moving to Milan as initially anticipated.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Juventus’ options going forward

Vlahovic has been on the market for some time without a definitive move materialising. Juventus may now be forced to consider terminating his contract if a suitable transfer cannot be arranged. This would allow the club to free up resources and continue their preparations for the upcoming season without the financial burden of his substantial salary.

The situation remains fluid, with both Juventus and Vlahovic needing to find a resolution that suits all parties before the transfer window closes. How this will ultimately play out remains to be seen, but it is clear Juventus is prioritising a squad rebuild that does not include the striker moving forward.