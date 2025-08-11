VENICE, ITALY - MAY 25: Renato Veiga of Juventus celebrates after the Serie A match between Venezia and Juventus at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo on May 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is reportedly hellbent on making his return to Juventus for a second spell after a brief, yet memorable, loan stint.

The 22-year-old is a youth product of Sporting CP who went on to make a name for himself at FC Basel, which earned him a transfer to Stamford Bridge last summer.

However, the Portuguese was lost in the shuffle in Enzo Maresca’s over-packed squad, so he was loaned out to the Bianconeri in January.

Renato Veiga enjoyed a solid spell in Turin

With Juventus yearning for defensive reinforcement, Veiga became a regular starter almost immediately in Thiao Motta’s lineup. His importance further increased following the managerial change in March, as Igor Tudor identified him as the ideal profile to play in the centre of the three-man backline, thanks to his vision and ability to distribute from the back.

Following the expiry of his loan spell, the defender returned to Chelsea, but he still doesn’t have a prominent role in Maresca’s plans. Earlier this summer, he was tipped to join the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, but his exit never materialised.

This has left the door open for a potential Juventus return, as a growing number of reports are claiming that the Serie A giants have rekindled their interest in the defender.

Renato Veiga wants Juventus return

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Veiga is in favour of this solution, as he would gladly return to Continassa and don the black-and-white colours.

The player’s reported stance shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, he had managed to establish a rapid connection with the fan base, as evidenced by some of his reactions on the pitch.

The Roman newspaper adds that Chelsea have set their asking price at €30 million, a figure that isn’t enormous by any means, considering the player’s age and great potential, but would also constitute a considerable investment.