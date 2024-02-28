Some Juventus fans have reached a point where they believe Max Allegri’s time as the manager should come to an end, expressing a desire for the club to part ways with him at the conclusion of this season.

The possibility of Juventus going three seasons without winning a trophy is causing discontent among supporters, as the team struggles to maintain consistency. This potential outcome is deemed unacceptable by many Bianconeri fans, leading to calls for Allegri’s departure.

Fans are expressing a longing for a new face on the managerial bench, with names like Zinedine Zidane and Thiago Motta being linked as potential replacements for Allegri. Despite public backing from the board, if the team’s performance does not improve, there may be pressure to make a managerial change.

Journalist Guido Vaciago has commented on the situation, suggesting that fans are yearning for a new manager to bring fresh hope and a change in fortunes for the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The dream of seeing Zidane as Juventus coach is also the symptom of the need that the Juventus people feel to change, refresh, open up new horizons. Perhaps because the debate on Allegri has tired everyone, regardless of the idea they have of Max. Perhaps because when a team experiences a disappointing moment, it is almost therapeutic to cling to the idea of ​​some change to better swallow certain matches and certain performances. The wave, positive or negative, of the results influences any reasoning and in moments of low tide, yes floats thinking about a different future, whether his name is Zidane or Thiago Motta, as long as he smells new.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done the best he can, and if he fails to win a trophy at the end of this season, then it is time for us to name a new man as our gaffer.