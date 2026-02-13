Jurgen Klinsmann has been following developments in Serie A and was recently asked about Weston McKennie, who continues to impress at Juventus. The American midfielder has established himself as one of the most influential players in the Juventus squad this season, consistently delivering strong performances.

Since joining the Bianconeri in 2020, McKennie has worked under several managers and has adapted effectively to each tactical system. Despite attempts by the club to move him on in previous transfer windows, he has repeatedly demonstrated resilience and determination, fighting for his place and proving his value in Turin. His commitment and versatility have made him a dependable figure within the squad.

A Key Figure in Turin

Juventus are reportedly keen to retain McKennie, and discussions over a potential new contract are expected, which could see him remain in Turin for many more years. While individual performances have strengthened his standing, silverware would further cement his legacy at the club. Nevertheless, there is little doubt regarding his importance to the team’s overall balance and competitiveness.

McKennie’s energy, tactical intelligence and ability to influence games have been central to Juventus’ progress. His consistent displays have earned praise both domestically and internationally, underlining his growth since arriving in Italy.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Klinsmann’s Assessment

Although Klinsmann did not coach McKennie during his tenure with the United States national team, he is well aware of the midfielder’s qualities. As reported by Tuttojuve, the German said, “I follow Serie A with interest, as well as Serie B, where my son Jonathan plays. I often see football that is tiring, difficult, and unpleasant, and fear is at the root of it.

“McKennie? I’ve never coached him, but I know him well. Weston is a special guy, he’s unpredictable on the pitch. Off it, he’s always smiling and positive. He’s a bit crazy, but he has great qualities.”

Klinsmann’s remarks highlight both McKennie’s personality and his technical ability, reinforcing the view that he remains a vital component of Juventus’ ambitions.