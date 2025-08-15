Carney Chukwuemeka is among several players expected to leave Chelsea during this transfer window, with Juventus emerging as a potential destination for the attacker. The young midfielder has struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The German club were impressed with Chukwuemeka’s performances and expressed interest in signing him permanently. However, Chelsea have made it clear that they are not willing to send him out on another loan, effectively opening the door for other clubs to compete for his services.

Juventus Eyeing Chukwuemeka

Juventus have been seeking ways to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, particularly in light of potential departures such as Nicolas Gonzalez. Chukwuemeka has been on their radar for some time, and the Chelsea midfielder now represents a viable option to bolster their attacking options at the Allianz Stadium. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus see him as a player who could contribute immediately while continuing his development in Serie A.

However, the Bianconeri face competition from Napoli, who also reportedly admire the attacker and are expected to make the race for his signature highly competitive. Both clubs recognise the value Chukwuemeka could bring, and Juventus will need to act decisively to secure his transfer.

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A Young Talent With Potential

At just 21 years old, Chukwuemeka is considered a highly promising player capable of strengthening any squad he joins. His move to Juventus would provide him with the opportunity to gain regular playing time while continuing to develop his skills at a top European club. For Juventus, adding Chukwuemeka would not only address immediate squad needs but also represent an investment in a talented player with significant long-term potential.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on the negotiations to determine whether Chukwuemeka moves to Turin or whether Napoli succeed in their pursuit. Either outcome will have implications for both clubs, with the young midfielder’s future at the centre of attention.