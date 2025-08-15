Nicolas Gonzalez has emerged as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club reportedly keen to secure the attacker’s services. Gonzalez was a key figure and one of the most dangerous offensive players for Juventus under former manager Thiago Motta.

However, following the appointment of Igor Tudor, his role within the team has diminished significantly. The Argentine forward has found it challenging to adapt to Tudor’s tactical system, often being left out of the starting line-up.

A Player Out of Favour

Juventus only acquired Gonzalez twelve months ago, but the change in managerial approach has left him on the periphery of the squad. According to Tuttojuve, the attacker has now formally requested to leave the club, seeking an opportunity to test himself in La Liga. Atletico Madrid is prepared to offer him that chance, a move that Gonzalez is reportedly eager to make.

The Bianconeri are open to a transfer, provided that any interested club meets their valuation of 30 million euros. This figure would allow them to recoup a significant portion of their investment while freeing up space in the squad for players more suited to Tudor’s tactical plans.

Atletico Madrid’s Interest

Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Gonzalez reflects their desire to add pace and creativity to their attack. His technical ability and direct style of play could complement the Spanish side’s existing forward options, offering them a fresh dimension in the final third.

For Gonzalez, the move would represent a chance to revive his career after a challenging spell in Turin. While his talent is unquestioned, his current situation at Juventus makes regular first-team football unlikely, particularly under a manager whose system does not favour his style.

If the transfer proceeds, it could benefit all parties involved. Juventus would gain funds for reinvestment, Atletico Madrid would secure a proven attacking option, and Gonzalez would have the platform to showcase his skills in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues. The coming weeks are expected to determine whether this potential deal becomes a reality.