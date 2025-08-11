Former Juventus defender Koni De Winter is on the cusp of finalising his transfer to Milan, which will also yield a profit for the Bianconeri.

The Belgian started his career at Lierse and Zulte, before being poached by Juve in the summer of 2018.

The 23-year-old initially joined the club’s U17 squad, and then went on to play for the Primavera and Juventus Next Gen squads. In the 2021/22 season, Max Allegri gave him his first-team debut amidst an injury crisis, and he even started a Champions League contest against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Koni De Winter developped at Juventus before moving to Genoa

Juventus then loaned De Winter to Empoli for the 2022/23 season, before sending him to Genoa the following summer. The Antwerp native sealed a permanent transfer to the Ligurian club in the summer of 2024.

The versatile defender has been growing from strength to strength during his stay at the Luigi Ferraris, and he is now considered among the best rising defenders in Serie A.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, De Winter was heavily linked with a move to Inter, but a transfer never materialised. Nevertheless, it was Milan who suddenly secured the player’s services with a swift onslaught, so he is now set to reunite with Allegri at San Siro.

The Rossoneri agreed to sell Malick Thiaw to Newcastle United, and rapidly identified the Genoa man as his ideal replacement.

How much Juventus will receive from De Winter to Milan

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan will pay a transfer fee of €20 million in addition to bonuses worth €5 million to secure De Winter’s services.

As for Juventus, they are entitled to receive a sell-on fee worth 15%, which equates to circa €3 million.

This could be a timely boost for the Bianconeri, as it might help them unlock some of the deals they’re currently working on, especially the signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.